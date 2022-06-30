The McLean County Ag Fair will make its return to Myer Creek Park in Calhoun at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7 through Saturday, July 9.
The event, which celebrates the county’s deep roots in agriculture, will include a number of food and vendor options along with other activities, such as a car cruise-in, volleyball tournament, tractor pulls and mud bogs, a horse show, a poultry show, livestock shows, children and teen pageants, an open home exhibit, live entertainment and more.
Allan Murray, president of the ag board, and Zach Hagan, vice president of the board, said they are looking forward to the event returning to more normalcy after being canceled in 2020 and facing restrictions related to COVID-19 last year.
“I feel our local board has things going in the right direction; they’re getting a lot of positive feedback and we expect a big crowd,” Murray said. “It’s just good, simple country fun and fellowship. We’ve got shade, we’ve got plenty of food vendors; it’s an ag-focused fair and we live in an ag county.”
“I feel pretty good about it,” Hagan said. “I think we’ve got a good venue and a lot of support from the county, so I feel like we’ll have a pretty good show.”
The board began meeting for this year’s fair back in August 2021. It met every other month through the end of 2021, then began meeting every month this year in January, and finally every two weeks starting in April.
Members include: Murray, Hagan, Treasurer Chad Hall, Secretary Christy Murray, Livestock Director Jonathan Ayer, Motorsports Director Mike McCarty, Pageant Director Haley Ellis, Entertainment Director Kristie Bowlds, Fiscal Court Director Curtis Dame, Extension Director David Fourqurean, Parks Board Director Bruce Cabbage, FFA Director Benji Kilgore and Youth Directors Ethan Murray and Grace Sallee.
“We have a director for every area on the board,” Murray said. “We’ve got people that know what they’re doing and volunteering (their time) and they’re very passionate about the fair as well.”
While the fair will continue to be a free event for the public, one of the major changes is adding a mud bog event on Friday night and incorporating a $10 admission charge for the motorsports area where the tractor pulls and mud bogs will be held. That area will still be free for those 12 and under.
“We’re funding off of local business donations and to get the sleds in here and tractors in here for the show — everything just costs more,” Murray said. “We’ve got a budget of about $50,000 a year right now.”
“We are planning on maintaining (price) for as long as inflation does not keep increasing,” Hagan said. “We plan on staying as low on admission as we can possibly stay. We don’t want to do what has been done in the past and raise the prices through the roof just to try to make a buck; we’re just trying to cover the cost.”
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but made a successful return last year.
“Last year was wonderful,” Murray said. “We got rained out for tractor pulls one night; but other than that, it was wonderful.”
Organizers say they are getting positive feedback from the community and interest in the event is high, which they hope will result in attendance increasing by as much as 35% over last year.
“We’re getting a lot of requests for dates and event information on Facebook,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of questions being asked out in the community and we just feel everybody’s ready for the fair and get it back to where it has been.”
“Right now, we’re in our growing stage, and I hope that (attendees) take away that we’re trying to truly give back to the county; that we’re trying to put money to good use to put on a better show,” Hagan said. “That’s what I hope is helping build this is that they see what is going into it.”
Murray said the fair is a good place for families to come and enjoy without any concerns.
“I love our event because kids can roam around and be kids without any worries,” Murray said. “... For me, it’s very important to keep a community together and the fair does that. I encourage everyone to come out and take a look this year.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/McLeanCoAgFestival/?ref=page_internal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.