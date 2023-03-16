Local Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H programs are looking to receive donations through the state’s “Ag Tag” initiative to help future agricultural professionals.
According to the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, farmers have the opportunity when renewing their farm license plate to make a $10 donation to the Ag Tag fund.
Donations to the fund are then divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, the Kentucky FFA Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) to help support youth development, scholarships and program grants.
McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton said participation in the program has remained steady over the years.
“... Most farmers have multiple vehicles, so some of them will (donate) on one or two but not (their) whole fleet,” Eaton said. “I think it’s a great program. It’s a great way to support FFA, 4-H and Kentucky Proud.”
Eaton said that some will not donate to the program specifically, but find other means to help.
“In our county, we’re so small and we support everything here,” she said. “I heard people say, ‘I’m going to give locally instead of going through the Ag Tag program.’ ”
According to the KDA’s Ag Tag data report, McLean County received a total of $2,110 in donations for the program in 2022 — a 5.1% decrease from 2021.
Eaton and Benji Kilgore, ag teacher and FFA advisor at McLean County High School, said the downward trend may be due to the economic climate.
“We did go down,” Eaton said. “... Everything is going up ….”
Kilgore said the funds help students learn about different aspects of the field.
“We get to use that money without many stipulations, and we can use it just for the needs that come up throughout the regular year,” Kilgore said. “That $10 can stretch a good way …. There are thousands of ag tags in McLean County, and if everyone gave that $10, (that money) adds up to thousands of dollars that comes back to us.”
And Kilgore said that the rise in cost also affects what the FFA program is able to afford.
“If you have the opportunity to give, we as a school appreciate it greatly because the cost is going up for all of our stuff as well,” he said. “The more donations that are made to that program goes directly to the students. We can take that money and lower the price of some of their trips, some of their competitions that they have to pay to attend ….”
Kilgore said the funds can also help educate folks about another important topic that’s been discussed more in recent years regarding the emotional toll that farmers endure in their line of work.
“Agriculturists and farmers, in general, have a really high suicide rate for percentage based on careers …,” Kilgore said, “and that just comes from the amount of stress throughout our normal year. They are spending a lot of money to put a seed in the ground that may or may not sprout.”
Kilgore adds that farmers do a lot of their business based on credit and are typically part of family-owned farms that do not have dedicated human resource departments or resources for therapists or mental health professionals found in corporate settings.
“Wherever they come and actually sell their harvest, that’s when they can start paying down some of those (expenses) on the tractors, or for the fertilizer or the seed,” he said, “and they don’t have many people to share that burden with.”
Kilgore feels raising awareness of farmers’ mental health issues “helps everything.”
“The more people that know and understand the struggle that farmers are going through, they’re less likely to be upset when they get behind a tractor driving down the road (from) field to field …,” he said. “They’re trying to get back home to their family and trying to put food on their family’s table and food on everybody’s table.”
Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles stated in an op-ed on KDA’s website that even though it’s only $10 a year, “... that money can help so many” in FFA, 4-H and KDA.
“... KDA works every day to promote Kentucky’s farmers, inviting each resident in the commonwealth to realize the importance agriculture plays in the present and in the future. That future is Kentucky’s agriculture youth,” he said. “That’s why this year’s Ag Tag campaign theme is ‘Your Donation. Your Community. Our Leaders.’ Funding from your voluntary donations helps all three organizations fulfill our mission to sustain Kentucky agriculture for generations to come.”
