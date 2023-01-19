Since 2008, Myer Creek Archers — the county’s outdoor 3D archery club based out at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun — has been looking for people to take their shot.
Jennifer Warner, who has been secretary for the club for the past five years, said it has come a long way since its humble beginnings of being an outside pavilion at the park that has expanded into a clubhouse for meetings and storage.
And just in the time Warner has been involved, she’s personally seen the growth and involvement with 45 people strong.
The club sees a lot of foot traffic with big events, such as the Rinehart R100 National Archery Tour, that has made stops in the county for a number of years, and Warner anticipates to get more people out with the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) qualifier making its way to the park for 2023.
“(It’s) a very big shoot for a lot of shooters,” Warner said about the latter. “We have several members that shoot at it and go to the state tournaments, other qualifiers and other things (to compete for) like ‘Shooter of the Year’ ….”
While Warner said many people that come out to shoot are hunters, she said others come through in order to better their skills for other competitions in the area.
For Warner, who recently began taking up archery herself two years ago, said there’s a number of things people have to focus on in the sport.
“It’s all about technique, draw, stance, where to aim, using your pins, range finder,” she said. “It’s just a good learning experience for any age ….”
Warner said her husband and son initially got involved with the club when it first started and decided to get involved herself and help with keeping its presence known in the county and to shooters from all over.
“We just try to keep it up,” she said. “Purchase new targets, keep our course good and clean, nobody gets hurt ….”
Anthony Wilson of Calhoun became a member of the organization about three years ago to help out the club in any way he could.
He had experience but decided not to venture into the competition realm until he was in his early 20s in order to better his bow hunting skills.
“I didn’t grow up hunting or anything like that. I probably didn’t start hunting until I was about 18 when my uncles took me,” he said. “Bow hunting was always kind of a big thing back in the day and I wanted to see what that was all about.
“It kind of just flourished from there. I kept going with it (and) wanted to learn more. I wanted to know what could make me better.”
And throughout his time with the club, Anthony Wilson has brought his son, Hoyt, 8, along for the experience.
“It’s a lot of fun. I’m just glad to get him into it,” Anthony Wilson said. “The kids — that’s what it really involves.”
“I like to talk to my other archers and I just like to have fun,” Hoyt Wilson said.
“It’s a family event,” Warner said. “We just like to see the little ones come out.”
While some people may find the sport to look easy at times, the Wilsons said that’s not always the case.
“It takes a lot of patience, and the determination and the wanting to get better,” Anthony Wilson said. “Muscle memory is a big key.”
“It’s actually harder than you think it is,” Hoyt Wilson said. “You have to practice a lot.”
But it doesn’t seem that the dedication of getting the skills perfected has deterred Hoyt Wilson from progressing.
“The last tournament I had, ... they said my name and I got a trophy,” he said. “I got third place and it makes me want to do archery a lot more.
“I do kind of want to be a professional archer.”
“We have a great group that comes out here,” Warner said. “We couldn’t ask for better people.”
For more information and scheduled shoots with Myer Creek Archers, visit facebook.com/MyerCreekArchers.
