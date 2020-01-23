OWENSBORO — Althea Mae “Pinky” Houston 90, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Owensboro. Althea Mae Sellers was born May 6, 1929 in Beech Grove, Kentucky to the late Clifton and Ernestine Thompson Sellers, was married to Hugh Walker Houston May 27, 1950 and was better known as “Pinky” to both her family and friends. Althea was a homemaker, an antique dealer and earlier worked at General Electric in Owensboro. She enjoyed playing cards and throwing parties for both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Althea was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hugh W. Houston, who died April 30, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Hugh Walker Houston, Jr. (Faye) of Owensboro and a daughter, Kathy Mae Riddle of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Althea’s family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Althea Mae “Pinky” Houston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Althea at musterfuneralhomes.com.
