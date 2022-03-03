CALHOUN — Amon Beasley, 82, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Amon Earl Beasley was born Oct. 28, 1939 in Island, Kentucky to the late Gus and Ara Lee Self Beasley and was married to the former Barbara Jo Ellis Dec. 24, 1958. Amon was a 1958 graduate of Sacramento High School and a 1962 graduate of Murray State University. He retired as a business teacher from McLean County High School, later served as a family service assistant for Muster Funeral Homes and was a member of Main Street Church of Christ in Calhoun. Amon was a member of Sacramento Lodge # 735 F. & A.M., enjoyed woodworking, karaoke, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Amon was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Beasley, who died Nov. 22, 2014 and by a son-in-law, Todd Walker.
Survivors include two daughters, Karon Curtis (John) of Paducah and Sheila Walker of Murray; four grandchildren, Jennifer Yuill, John Christopher Curtis, Lauren Walker, and Daniel Walker (Melody); and four great grandchildren, Connor Yuill, Sylvie Hammack, Charlotte Walker, and Cora Walker.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial was at the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery near Sacramento.
The Amon Beasley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 15; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Amon at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.