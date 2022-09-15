GREENVILLE — Amy Leigh Stewart, 45, of Greenville, died at 5 a.m., Sept. 10, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville. Mrs. Stewart was born July 12, 1977, in Calhoun, KY.
She was an attorney at Amy Attorney @ Law and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Gilland.
She is survived by her husband Neal Stewart; two children Paiton Revlett and Blake Stewart; mother Exie Gilland; and brother Kevin Gilland.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blake Stewart Scholarship Fund, 115 Paradise Street, Greenville, KY 42345. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
