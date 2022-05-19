For Sacramento resident Nikki Christian, taking care of animals has always been a part of her life.
“I think I was just born with it. I think God just made me for this reason,” Christian said.
At around 8 or 9 years old, Christian, 44, cared for her first animals — a set of raccoons that couldn’t find their mother.
From there, word spread that Christian was the go-to person to help out animals in need.
“It just seemed like if anybody found anything that was hurt or injured or orphaned, they would just call me even when I was kid,” Christian said. “It didn’t matter if it was wildlife, domestic, snakes, turtles — people would kind of search me out.”
At the time, Christian said that the state didn’t require one to have a license to rehab animals, and she had assistance from her grandfather who had his own personal experiences with animals.
After graduating from McLean County High School, Christian went off to Western Kentucky University originally to pursue a degree to become a veterinarian, but shifted gears to nursing after finding out about the additional schooling required for the former.
While she did as much rehabbing as she could, her nursing took over when she started working three 12-hour shifts at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and was only able to focus on injured animals, while the baby animals were assisted by local rehabbers who Christian was familiar with.
“Me and the other rehabbers work really well together,” Christian said.
Christian got her start in nursing in the intensive-care unit and open heart recovery and currently works as an RN in the operating room.
“Me being a nurse has really helped me out because I’m able to do a lot more especially with the medications and stuff that I wouldn’t be able to do as a child,” Christian said.
But Christian still found time and the passion to dedicate to the animals and became an official licensed animal rehabber with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources about 10 years ago, which helps to “rescue, raise, and arrange for veterinary medical care of orphaned, sick, displaced, or injured native wildlife with the prudent goal of releasing the wildlife back to its natural habitat.”
Her rehabbing career eventually was noticed by the television network Nat Geo Wild and became one the featured animal rehabbers on the second season of “Bandit Patrol” in 2017, after the show had success with a fellow rehabber in Henderson.
At first, Christian decided against the opportunity due to time constraints regarding her nursing career.
But it was when Christian’s friend and fellow rehabber Kristin Allen of Owensboro asked Christian about releasing squirrels on her property that the show’s staff were keen on bringing Christian on board any way they could after being impressed with how Christian came across on camera.
“They film me and within an hour … Nat Geo Wild called me and … said, ‘We want you on the show’ and I said ‘I just can’t do it’ and she said, ‘No. We’ll just take whatever days you’re off,’ ” Christian said.
Christian used the newfound popularity to good use.
“My biggest thing is education, so I was able to do a lot of educating on there … and one of the things they showed me was rescuing a turtle; you always have to take the turtle in the direction it was going …” Christian said.
The experience helped Christian to show the public how important wildlife is while also having a platform to dismiss stereotypes about certain animals.
“Opossums and bats — they get such a bad rap and I was able to go on there and I was able to put out the positives and what they do good for us,” Christian said. “...Animals don’t have a voice and I was able to be a voice for those animals ….”
Since her appearance on the show, Christian has been just as dedicated.
During COVID in 2020, Christian said that she received a number of calls due to the fact that many people were stuck inside their homes or out in nature.
“...We got more calls during that first COVID year than I had three years put together,” Christian said. “Everybody was home, everybody was out walking in the backyard and stuff like that ….”
When the operating room closed down during COVID, Christian said that she may have been the source of entertainment for her hospital peers when they would get virtual education classes together while Christian was housing new critters at home.
“I was literally doing Zoom classes feeding animals. So you got like six people on the screen going, ‘Oh my god, what do you have now?! What are you feeding?!’ ” Christian laughed. “(I was) doing all these Zoom classes with these animals crawling all over me.”
Last year, Christian had 47 baby opossums at one time to care for and in the past few months, she has seen an increase in more exotic animals such as housing an alligator for about three weeks in her living room.
And just two weeks ago, Christian helped with rescuing a bald eagle in a backyard in Calhoun, which received nationwide press on publications like ABC News and provided the bird with fluids, steroids and a home before transferring it to Western Kentucky Raptor Center in Owensboro.
The attention was surprising for Christian, who said that she’s rescued four to five eagles in the past.
“I don’t understand (it) but I’m fine with (it),” Christian said.
Having two careers is a balancing act, but Christian takes it one step at a time and sets boundaries.
“It’s just day-by-day,” Christian said Friday. “Like this afternoon, I have not gotten any calls. But yesterday, I had two rabbit calls, an opossum call …. I always tell everybody if I don’t answer the phone, I’m in the operating room (and) I cannot answer the phone but I try to call everybody back during my breaks and my lunches.”
And Christian always remembers why she continues to do what she does.
“I just never stop. Like, I never stop … but that’s just the way I’ve always been,” Christian said. “It’s just the way I was born; it was the way I was raised; I was raised by hard workers.
“I’m a patient advocate, I’m an animal advocate. Being able to take care of (those) that can’t take care of (themselves) and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad that they have you;’ it’s the opposite. I’m so glad that I have them. I’m so glad that I’m able to do this because there’s nothing better than having that feeling when an animal pulls through the night — when you think there’s no way they’re going to pull through and then in a couple of hours they’ve got their head up (and) walking around …. I just feel blessed to be able to do this and just have the passion to do it.”
