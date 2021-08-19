Animal shelter receives grant, in search for manager

The McLean County Animal Shelter opened less than a year ago and is already making strides toward becoming a fixture in the community.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame shared on Facebook that the county received the spay and neuter grant for $2,100 on Aug. 10, which will assist in offsetting the issue of the overpopulation of strays. The grant takes effect in January 2022.
“This grant is really, really gonna help out,” said Billy Jones, animal control officer. “I was really excited to hear (this news).”
The spay and neuter grant will alleviate the issues that the county has been facing for some time.
“What we’re seeing is an influx, an increase, in the number of cats and dogs,” Dame said. “But we want to make sure that we provide our spay and neuter services once (the shelter is) fully up and running with some of our partner agencies to where, if an individual has an animal, for us to solve the long-term problem of having too many cats and dogs.”
Because the shelter currently doesn’t have an in-house and licensed veterinarian, the spay and neuter procedures will be performed at Owensboro veterinary clinics Audubon Animal Hospital, East Side Animal Hospital and Towne Square Animal Hospital, as well as the Muhlenberg County Animal Hospital in Central City.
“A combination of these services and grants allows us to accomplish our goal, which is responsible pet ownership in McLean County and humane pet ownership,” Dame said. “You would hate to be in a situation where they can’t take care of their animals because they have other expenditures that come first.”
According to the county’s spay and neuter application, the shelter will work with the local veterinarians to provide these services through a “member cost-reduction program” to low-income families. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and provide proof on household income in order to receive a voucher.
The set voucher prices are based on Muhlenberg County Animal Shelter’s rates, where female dogs will range from $75 to $85, male dogs from $55 to $65, female cats for $50 to $60 and male cats between $30 to $40.
“I think that’s the premise of this grant program,” Dame said. “That’s the overall end result — is to have a stable, cost-affordable pet population… .”
But Dame and Jones have more plans for the shelter.
During the fiscal court meeting on Aug. 11, the council approved a part-time animal shelter manager position that would be at the shelter 24 hours each week when Jones is on house calls.
“I would encourage the public, when we go to post this position, please share it,” Dame said. “We want to hire the best and most qualified candidate.”
“There will be somebody (at the shelter) to help out with cleaning, feeding and watering... .” Jones said. “When I’m out on call, I have to lock (the shelter) up and people come and want to look at the animals … and if I’m not here, I have to set up (a) time.”
Dame and Jones said that the community support has not gone unnoticed, with donations of groups, nonprofit organizations and individuals totaling up to about $10,000.
“We’ve used those donations to buy stainless steel food bowls,” Dame said. “It helped us to get transportation for donated stainless steel cages, which have helped us cut down on the spread of pathogens and germs. It’s all hands on deck right now.”
“(The $10,000) is not even counting all of the donations that people bring in — cat food, dog food,” Jones said. “We have been very blessed (by the county).”
Fiscal court also approved new hours for the shelter. Once the animal shelter manager position is filled, it will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“We’ll be able to have posted true hours,” Dame said. “It was hard for (Billy) to do the required job by law, which is animal control enforcement and manage the shelter. The two (jobs) did not go together.”
Jones said that the hours and the new manager will allow people to come to the shelter without going out of their way.
“People won’t have to drive down and say ‘oh shoot, the gate’s shut,’ ” Jones said. “We get people that make plans to come down to (the shelter), and if I’m out on a run, it might mess (their) plans up.”
Jones said the good news for the facility gives him high hopes for the mission at hand.
“I’m hoping to see the shelter really get up and (moving forward) again,” Jones said. “Right now, it’s moving pretty decent. I’m just really going to like (seeing) the animals getting adopted into good homes.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
