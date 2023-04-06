OWENSBORO — Anita Riley, 90, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Anita Page was born Nov. 17, 1932 in Livia, Kentucky to the late Edward and Lena Belle King Page and was married to Howard D. ‘Hal’ Riley Aug. 22, 1948. Anita was a homemaker, a licensed real estate broker, operating Riley’s Auctions and Reality in Calhoun and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro. She also enjoyed painting and traveling. In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Hal Riley, who died Oct. 9, 1989.
Survivors include two sons, Terril Riley (Linda) of Livermore and Patrick Riley (Carol) of Livia; two daughters, Dr. Marsha Logsdon (John) of Livermore and Diana McGlocklin (Bill) of Hilton Head, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Carrol Page of Owensboro; and a sister, Patricia Howard (Rodney) of Calhoun.
Private family services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Tommy Webb officiated and was assisted by Anita’s grandchildren. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Anita Riley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Anita at musterfuneralhomes.com.
