CALHOUN — Ann Caraway, 83, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at her home in Calhoun. Rebecca Ann Tucker was born April 30, 1938, in the Lemon Community of McLean County to the late Edgar M. and Martha Lee Nevitt Tucker and was married to Lemuel Roscoe “Doodle Bug” Caraway on Oct. 2, 1959. Ann worked at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and later in the McLean County Court Clerk’s Office, was a member of the Baptist faith and a loving farmer’s wife to Doodle Bug. Ann’s generosity was felt by many in the community. She had a witty personality and was loved by everyone who met her. Ann enjoyed caring for her family and her grandchildren, baking, cooking and taking rides throughout the area with her Doodle Bug. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie A. Tucker.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lemuel “Doodle Bug” Caraway; a son, Chris Caraway (Sharon) of Calhoun; two grandchildren, Brandon Caraway and Allecia Caraway; a great-granddaughter, Allison Ann Caraway; a brother, Freddie M. Tucker (Bobbi) of Owensboro; two sisters, Donna Wayne Taylor (George) of Newburgh, Indiana, and Patricia Sue Nalley of Masonville; and a sister-in-law, Edna Tucker of Owensboro.
Graveside services were held on Monday at Calhoun Cemetery. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Ann’s family.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice, Tammy Caraway, Debra Hamilton and Tommy Hamilton for their care and compassion during Ann’s recent illness.
The Ann Caraway family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Ann at musterfuneralhomes.com.
