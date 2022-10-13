GREENVILLE — Ann Elizabeth Renfrow, 82, of Greenville, Kentucky, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
She was born on June 16, 1940, in McLean County. Ann was loving and compassionate. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, puzzles and visiting with family and friends. She was a seamstress at Cowden’s and a member of Island Baptist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Renfrow, and her great-grandchild, Oakland Cornelius.
She is survived by her sister, Fay (Phil) Kirtley; three children, Rhonda Spear, Wanda (Bruce) Cornelius and Kenneth (Alicia) Renfrow; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Rev. Thad Cartwright officiated. Burial was at the Renfrow Cemetery in Butler County, Kentucky. Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckefuneralhomes.com.
