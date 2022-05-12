LIVERMORE — Ann Turner, 70, left this world for her heavenly home on April 30. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Riverside Place in Hoquiam, Washington. She was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on Aug. 13, 1951, to Elmo L. and Ora B. Turner. She grew up in Livermore, Kentucky and was a graduate of Livermore High School and Western Kentucky University. After graduation in 1974, she worked for the state of Kentucky in the Unemployment Insurance in the Owensboro office, eventually becoming the Director of Unemployment Insurance for the State of Kentucky in Frankfort. She was on the board of directors for Grandma’s Corner in Owensboro. She served on the zoning board of adjustments for the city of Livermore. She had been an active member of the Livermore Women’s Club where she helped in the establishment of the McLean County Library. She had a passion for reading and served on the library board. She enjoyed traveling, her cat Bonkers, watching UK basketball and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Justin Turner and his wife Kimberley of Copalis Crossing, Washington, her sister Sue Humphrey and her husband Roy of Utica, her five grandchildren, Marek Gibson of Terre Haute, Indiana, Xander, Maylyn, Dane, and Nora Turner of Copalis Crossing, Washington and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the McLean County Public Library at PO Box 188 Livermore, KY 42352. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date this at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
Share your memories and photos of Ann at musterfuneralhomes.com.
