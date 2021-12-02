BOWLING GREEN — Ann VanCleve, 83, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. Ann Lloyd Igleheart was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to the late John Lloyd and Mary Lucille Robinson Igleheart and was married to John Henry VanCleve on March 28, 1959. Ann was a homemaker and member of the Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed horses, was both a University of Kentucky football and basketball fan and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John VanCleve, who died May 17, 2002.
Survivors include three daughters, Annette Whittle (Mitchell) of Lawrenceburg, Beth Frogue (Bryan) of Elkton and Ginny VanCleve of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Jennifer Whittle, Chelsea Bowen (Ken), Van Frogue, Madison Frogue and Emily Frogue; a great-grandson, Colton Bowen; and a brother, Louie Igleheart (Anna Bell) of Owensboro.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. today at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Ann’s family from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. today at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
