Anna M. McElwain

CALHOUN — Anna Mae McElwain 77, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at The Waters of Indianapolis. Anna Mae Dunn was born March 5, 1942 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Benjamin Harold and Margaret Helen Ratliff Dunn and married Garry Lynn McElwain on Dec. 26, 1959. Anna Mae was a member Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church and retired as a nurse after working at the hospitals in McLean, Ohio and Daviess Counties. She enjoyed playing card games, watching movies, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Garry L. McElwain.
Survivors include two sons, John McElwain (Rhonda) of Greenwood and Lonnie McElwain (Danielle) of Lexington, SC; six grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Ben Dunn of Calhoun; three sisters, Virginia Taylor of Calhoun, Retia Denton of Robards, and Lisa Miller of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dale Ayer officiating, private family burial will be at Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. The Anna Mae McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Anna Mae McElwain, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes: P. O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
