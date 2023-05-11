David and Janice Crowe
David and Janice (Caudle) Crowe, of Livermore, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married May 11, 1963, at Bethel Pentecostal Church in Livermore. The couple lives a quiet and peaceful life on their family farm in Livermore, and they enjoy the occasional family trip to Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.