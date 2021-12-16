The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2022, will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through April 15, 2022, will incur a 21% penalty. There will be a number of methods of paying your property tax payment: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. For any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
The Calhoun Christmas Parade Committee has announced that the Calhoun Christmas Parade will not be occurring this year. Due to the events of this past weekend, they believe their efforts are needed elsewhere. They appreciate everyone who was going to be involved and hope this does not deter people from participating next year. Thank you to everyone again for helping out, and let’s keep our neighbors in our prayers.
The Livermore Lions Club Christmas Parade, which was rescheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18, has been canceled for 2021 in deference to first responders and out of respect for the county and community neighbors affected by the weather event this past weekend. Prize monies are being donated to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Program, specifically for Muhlenberg County through the Independence Bank Foundation, which has created a fund to help our communities in need.
United States Postal Service in Sacramento asks customers whose mail routes have been impacted by the storm can pick up their mail ever afternoon at the post office at 315 Main St. If you have any questions or concerns, contact mail clerk B.J. Ross at 270-736-5281.
