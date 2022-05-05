Election InformationMay 4-11: Excused in-person absentee voting at McLean County Clerk’s Office will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 12-14: No excuse early voting at McLean County’s Clerk’s Office will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 17: Primary Election Day — vote at your regular precinct from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
