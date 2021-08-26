• The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 McLean County Golf Scramble. Potential participants can sign up now. If you would like to offer up some promo stuff for the goody bags from your business, please let a board member know. Wear your craziest socks to play in, you might win a prize!
• The county’s first “Day of Caring” event, sponsored by United Way of Ohio Valley, will take place on Aug. 27. Breakfast for volunteers will be served at 7:30 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Harvest Day will be on Oct. 16 at Myer Creek Park, beginning at 10 a.m. The board is currently looking for booths and vendors to participate. For information, please contact Shelley Wood at (270) 499-0125. For food booth information, contact Andrea Searcy at (270) 929-6569. For general Harvest Day information, contact Nancy Dant at (270) 313-5647 or Chera Logsdon at (270) 499-0604.
