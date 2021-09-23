• The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 McLean County Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro. Participants can sign up now. If you would like to offer up some promotional stuff for the goody bags from your business, please let a board member know. Wear your craziest socks to play in, you might win a prize!
• Harvest Day will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at Myer Creek Park. The board is looking for vendors to participate. To sign up as a food or vendor booth or for additional information, call (270) 499-0604 or message the Harvest Day Facebook group at facebook.com/calhounharvestday.
• Junior Achievement is looking for volunteers to serve as mentors in McLean County Schools. Since it is the beginning of the school year, they are still adding additional opportunities and currently have openings at both the middle and high schools. Volunteers will receive training and all materials needed to “teach” the class. Contact Autumne Baker at autumne.a.baker@ja.org for more information or questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.