The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Collection began on Oct. 1, with a discount running until Nov. 1. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 of 2022 will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through Apr. 15 of 2022 will incur a 21% penalty. There will be a number of methods of being able to bring your property taxes to the sheriff’s office: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. If any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
University of Kentucky and University of Louisville invite residents to take part in two online group discussions for a research study, where people can share their opinions about needs related to cancer prevention, screening, treatment and survivorship. You are eligible if you live in Kentucky, are 18 years old or older, do not work in a health-related job and have access to a smartphone or computer with internet access. People who complete the group discussion will receive a $50 gift card. If interested in participating or wanting to know more information, please call 859-757-1520 or email MarkeyCIO@uky.edu.
University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service will be hosting their Master Finisher Program in McLean County throughout the fall and winter. The program will focus on all aspects of feeding and finishing cattle, such as forages, nutrition, facilities, processor relationships, and marketing. Two in-person meetings on nutrition will take place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 13 at Myer Creek Park Extension facility, with a time to be announced shortly. For more information, contact the McLean County Extension Office at 270-273-3690.
United Way of the Ohio Valley is accepting registration forms for any 501c3 non-profit organizations located and provides services to individuals located in McLean County for Giving Tuesday — a global 24 hour event of giving to help encourage acts of generosity during the holidays on Nov. 30. In 2020, United Way hosted 40 non-profit programs on this day to help raise money for each of their organizations. In one day, United Way was able to raise over $60,000 for these organizations together. and encourage more non-profits to get register for this year’s event. For a copy of an application or if having further questions please contact our Local United Way office and ask to speak with Doug Eberhart at 270-684-0668 ext 25.
