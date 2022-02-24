The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Submissions between Jan. 1-31 will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through April 15 will incur a 21% penalty. There are a number of methods available to pay your property tax: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. For any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
