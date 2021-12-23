The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2022, will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through April 15, 2022, will incur a 21% penalty. There are a number of methods available to pay your property tax: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. For any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
The United States Postal Service in Sacramento asks customers whose mail routes have been impacted by the storm to pick up their mail every afternoon at the post office at 315 Main St. If you have any questions or concerns, contact mail clerk B.J. Ross at 270-736-5281.
