The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2022, will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through April 15, 2022, will incur a 21% penalty. There will be a number of methods of paying your property tax payment: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. For any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
The University of Kentucky and University of Louisville invite residents to take part in two online group discussions for a research study, where people can share their opinions about needs related to cancer prevention, screening, treatment and survivorship. You are eligible if you live in Kentucky, are 18 years old or older, do not work in a health-related job and have access to a smartphone or computer with internet access. People who complete the group discussion will receive a $50 gift card. If interested in participating or wanting to know more information, please call 859-757-1520 or email MarkeyCIO@uky.edu.
University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service will be hosting its Master Finisher Program in McLean County throughout the fall and winter. The program will focus on all aspects of feeding and finishing cattle, such as forages, nutrition, facilities, processor relationships and marketing. In-person meetings on nutrition will take place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 13 at Myer Creek Park Extension facility, with a time to be announced shortly. For more information, contact the McLean County Extension Office at 270-273-3690.
