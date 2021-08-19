Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) operated Driver Licensing Regional Offices will become the new home for driver licensing services for McLean County residents.
Beginning Aug. 23, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in McLean County will no longer serve as the application site to request operator licenses, learner permits or state identification cards. The closest field offices for these services will be in Madisonville or Owensboro.
The last day for services in McLean County will be Aug. 20. Please contact the Circuit County Clerk office for any additional details or information.
• The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 McLean County Golf Scramble. Potential participants can sign up now.
If you would like to offer up some promo stuff for the goody bags from your business, please let a board member know. Wear your craziest socks to play in, you might win a prize!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.