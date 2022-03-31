Plant Sale VendorsThe McLean County Extension Service is looking for vendors for their upcoming Plant Sale, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at Myer Creek Park. If interested or would like more information, contact the office at 270-273-3690.
Green River 5KThe 28th annual Green River 5K Race and Walk, sponsored by the Calhoun Lions Club, will take place at 7 a.m. April 16 at Calhoun Elementary School. If interested in participating, forms at the following locations:
Livermore: Dr. Thacker, Southern Outdoors
Sacramento: Cameron’s Foodliner
Beech Grove: BG’s Food Mart, Laurie’s Souper Saver
Island: Taylor’s Fitness Center
Calhoun: Post Office, McLean County Fitness
Owensboro: Legends, YMCA, Hibbits, Planet Fitness, StayFit 24.
County Flag ReproductionsThe McLean County Judge-Executive’s Office is currently working on reproductions of the official McLean County Flags, thanks to the help of the city of Livermore and Livermore mayor Jesse Johnson. If interested in purchasing a flag, please contact the Judge-Executive’s Office at 270-273-3213 or facebook.com/McLeanKYJudge. Price of the flags is to be determined.
MCHS Mental Health Awareness WalkThe McLean County High School Coordinators will be hosting their “Mental Health Awareness Walk” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 2 at the MCHS Track.
It is for anyone and everyone, while also open for anyone struggling with mental issue issues, anyone that cares about someone with mental health issues and anyone that wants to know more about mental health issues. Event will include a guest speaker, an hour long walk on the track along with signs with facts about mental health and tips/strategies for dealing with mental health issues and a balloon release at the conclusion of the event to commemorate those lost due to mental health issues and honor those currently living with mental health issues. Door prizes will also be available at the event.
Mental health care professionals will also be setting up booths around the outside of the track to help bring awareness to mental health issues and help individuals know what options they have for care.
Registration is $10 and participants will receive a free t-shirt. Register prior to April 14 to be guaranteed a shirt.
Registration will be accepted on day of the walk. Checks can be made out to MCHS Cougar Coordinators.
For more information, contact Cary Hicks at cary.hicks@mclean.kyschools.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.