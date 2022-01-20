The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Submissions between Jan. 1-31 will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through April 15 will incur a 21% penalty. There are a number of methods available to pay your property tax: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. For any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
The United States Postal Service in Sacramento asks customers whose mail routes have been impacted by the storm to pick up their mail every afternoon at the post office at 315 Main St. If you have any questions or concerns, contact mail clerk B.J. Ross at 270-736-5281.
McLean County Public Schools has revised its 2021-2022 school calendar to reflect the missed days they have accumulated. MCPS had some built-in bank time, built in makeup days and used non-traditional instruction (NTI) days. NTI days do not have to be made up because students are completing their work on that day. Below is a summary of days missed and how each day will be made up:
• Missed day: Sept. 8, 2021, Makeup day/method: Feb. 18, 2022
• Missed day: Sept. 9, 2021, Makeup day/method: March 18, 2022
• Missed day: Sept. 10, 2021, Makeup day/method: Using built-in time
• Missed day: Dec. 13, 2021, Makeup day/method: Using built-in time
• Missed day: Jan. 6, 2022, Makeup day/method: NTI Day # 1
• Missed day: Jan. 7, 2022, Makeup day/method: NTI Day # 2
• Missed day: May 17, 2022 (Election Day), Makeup day/method: May 20, 2022
Any days missed from this point on that are not NTI days will be added as makeup days after May 20, 2022.
