The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Collection began on Oct. 1, with a discount running until Nov. 1. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 of 2022 will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through Apr. 15 of 2022 will incur a 21% penalty. There will be a number of methods of being able to bring your property taxes to the sheriff’s office: in-person, mail, or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. If any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
Harvest Day will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at Myer Creek Park. The board is looking for vendors to participate. To sign up as a food or vendor booth or for additional information, call 270-499-0604 or message the Harvest Day Facebook group at facebook.com/calhounharvestday.
Junior Achievement is looking for volunteers to serve as mentors in McLean County Schools. Since it is the beginning of the school year, they are still adding additional opportunities and currently have openings at both the middle and high schools. Volunteers will receive training and all materials needed to “teach” the class. Contact Autumne Baker at autumne.a.baker@ja.org for more information or questions.
