• As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, OASIS is hosting a community health and safety event in McLean County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun, hoping to collaborate with other community partners to offer local resources for health and safety to the families, while having fun at a carnival-style event with games, inflatables, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs and drinks. The local EMS, sheriff and fire departments will also be in attendance. For more information or if you’re interested in being a part of this day, please contact Maria Shyver at 270-685-5271 or by email mshyver@oasisshelter.org.
• The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville invite residents to take part in two online group discussions for a research study, where people can share their opinions about needs related to cancer prevention, screening, treatment and survivorship. You are eligible if you live in Kentucky, are 18 years old or older, do not work in a health-related job and have access to a smartphone or computer with internet access. People who complete the group discussion will receive a $50 gift card. If interested in participating or wanting to know more information, please call 859-757-1520 or email MarkeyCIO@uky.edu.
• The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is collecting 2021 property and tangible taxes. Collection began on Oct. 1, with a discount running until Nov. 1. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 of 2022 will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through Apr. 15 of 2022 will incur a 21% penalty. There will be a number of methods of being able to bring your property taxes to the sheriff’s office: in-person, mail or using the drop box outside of the station. Credit and debit card payments are not accepted. If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. If any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
