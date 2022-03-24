Free Benefits CheckupGreen River Area Development District (GRADD) is partnering with the National Council on Aging to help low-income seniors and adults with disabilities find and enroll in benefits programs they are eligible for completely free of charge and completely confidentially. To see if you or someone you know qualifies for assistance, call 1-800-928-9094 or 270-926-4433. Interested parties can also print the referral form and mail or fax to Sarah Ackerman at 300 GRADD Way, Owensboro, KY 42301 or 270-852-1321. To fill out the referral form, visit gradd.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/BCU-Referral-Form.pdf.
Culvert Replacement to Close RoadsBeginning March 14, Kentucky Highways 258 and 593 will be closed will be closed in order to replace two large arch culverts with two aluminum box culverts. Construction is expected to take two to three weeks to complete with weather permitting. Construction will be performed by McLean County Maintenance crew, E & R Trucking and Contech Engineered Solutions, LLC.
Timely traffic advisories will be available at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Highway District 2’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kytcdistrict2.
Plant Sale Vendors
The McLean County Extension Service is looking for vendors for their upcoming Plant Sale, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at Myer Creek Park. If interested or would like more information, contact the office at 270-273-3690.
Green River 5K
The 28th annual Green River 5K Race and Walk, sponsored by the Calhoun Lions Club, will take place at 7 a.m. April 16 at Calhoun Elementary School. If interested in participating, forms at the following locations:
Livermore: Dr. Thacker, Southern Outdoors
Sacramento: Cameron’s Foodliner
Beech Grove: BG’s Food Mart, Laurie’s Souper Saver
Island: Taylor’s Fitness Center
Calhoun: Post Office, McLean County Fitness
Owensboro: Legends, YMCA, Hibbits, Planet Fitness, StayFit 24.
County Flag ReproductionsThe McLean County Judge-Executive’s Office is currently working on reproductions of the official McLean County Flags, thanks to the help of the city of Livermore and Livermore mayor Jesse Johnson. If interested in purchasing a flag, please contact the Judge-Executive’s Office at 270-273-3213 or facebook.com/McLeanKYJudge. Price of the flags is to be determined.
