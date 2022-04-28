Chamber Banquet and Awards DinnerMcLean County Chamber of Commerce now has tickets available for the banquet and banquet and awards dinner 6 p.m. April 28 at Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Individual tickets are $30 and a table for eight is $200. If you are a bank and would like tickets dropped at your worksite for purchase by customers, please let the Chamber know.
If you would like a ticket or table, please call 270-273-9760 or 270-836-5523, or email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
Child Abuse Prevention Month DriveThe McLean County Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) needs assistance to help county children and families. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is working together with McLean County DCBS to provide safety and provisional items to local families in need. Items include door alarms/window alarms, canned goods/cases of water, hygiene products/feminine products, medication lock boxes, cleaning supplies, diapers and wipes, mops/brooms, gift cards (Ideal, Subway, dollar store) to buy children food or needed items while awaiting placement, head lice products, twin/full size sheets and bedding, toothbrush/toothpaste, smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors, safety essential kits (door knob covers, cabinet and drawer latches, plug protectors), first aid supplies and bibles. If you would like to donate items, drop them off at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office by May 1.
MCHS Mental Health Awareness WalkThe McLean County High School Coordinators will be hosting their “Mental Health Awareness Walk” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 2 at the MCHS Track.
It is for anyone and everyone, while also open for anyone struggling with mental issue issues, anyone that cares about someone with mental health issues and anyone that wants to know more about mental health issues. Event will include a guest speaker, an hour long walk on the track along with signs with facts about mental health and tips/strategies for dealing with mental health issues and a balloon release at the conclusion of the event to commemorate those lost due to mental health issues and honor those currently living with mental health issues. Door prizes will also be available at the event.
Mental health care professionals will also be setting up booths around the outside of the track to help bring awareness to mental health issues and help individuals know what options they have for care.
Registration is $10 and participants will receive a free t-shirt. Register prior to April 14 to be guaranteed a shirt.
Registration will be accepted on day of the walk. Checks can be made out to MCHS Cougar Coordinators.
For more information, contact Cary Hicks at cary.hicks@mclean.kyschools.us.
Election Information
April 2 to May 3: Online mail-in absentee request portal is open. Portal must be used to request mail-in ballot. This can be accessed at govoteky.com.
May 4-11: Excused in-person absentee voting at McLean County Clerk’s Office will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 12-14: No excuse early voting at McLean County’s Clerk’s Office will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 17: Primary Election Day — vote at your regular precinct from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
