An Indiana man was charged May 24 after a three-county chase that involved McLean County deputies.
Cody Alire, 31, is facing multiple charges that include attempted murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of handgun by convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property (firearm) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property between $1,000 and $10,000 (auto)
According to MCSO records, McLean County deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a 2017 red Ford Fusion on U.S. 431 North in Livermore and recognized the driver, Alire, from a BOLO that had been issued the previous day.
Deputies followed Alire to Hicks Avenue when he continued to the 800 block of Oak Hill Street, stopping at the end of a driveway.
The police report said Alire got out of the vehicle “in an aggressive manor” and deputies gave him commands to put his hands up and turn away from them.
According to the sheriff’s report, deputies drew their weapons and continued to give Alire commands “that he ignored.”
Alire got back into the vehicle and sped up the driveway toward a residence. He drove through several yards and ditches before entering back on to Hicks Avenue, according to the report.
Alire turned right on to U.S. 431 from Hicks Avenue, heading south through Livermore city limits at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued him with lights and sirens over the bridge and into Island city limits.
According to the sheriff’s report, he continued driving reckless at a high rate of speed in to Muhlenberg County, but shortly before entering the county, deputies noticed a gray backpack fly out of the vehicle as Alire was reaching toward the passenger seat.
The report said Alire reached out of the sunroof with a handgun and fired four rounds at deputies. He continued toward Central City continuing to shoot out of the sunroof at deputies.
MCSO sheriff Ken Frizzell said no deputies were injured from the gunfire.
Deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies, pursued the vehicle until contact was lost.
Christian County deputies attempted to stop stick Alire’s vehicle when he fired a single round toward a deputy who was standing outside of the patrol vehicle, the report said.
The report said Alire caused an SUV to run off the road prior to him running into a telephone pole in Hopkinsville city limits.
Alire was charged by the Kentucky State Police without incident and transported by KSP to Jennie Stuart Health in Hopkinsville to be evaluated for injuries sustained in the collision.
According to the sheriff’s report, Alire said he stole the vehicle and the handgun from a residence in the 800 block of Oak Hill Street and retrieved the handgun from the gray backpack that was under the passenger seat of the vehicle before he began shooting at deputies.
Frizzell said Alire was residing at the Oak Hill Street residence for a few months, but he is a convicted felon out of Indiana and had parole violation warrants from Indiana which were served by KSP.
Alire is being held at Christian County Jail and his arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on June 20 in McLean County.
