When Philpot resident Mitzi Autry was growing up in Owensboro, there was a good chance she was seen tagging along with her father to different jobs for his septic business that he started when she was in the third grade.
So it wasn’t much of a surprise that Autry, 45, ended up following in her father’s footsteps 13 years ago when she opened Mitzi Autry’s Portable Toilets, LLC.
“I grew up in it,” she said. “My dad was a septic tank guy and done portable toilets and (I’m) just doing what I grew up doing.
“He probably didn’t think I was paying attention, but I was ….”
Autry did have other previous business ventures such as a concession stand and was the co-owner of Ole South Bar-B-Q before going back into familiar territory.
“I’ve always been with the waste industry because of my family,” she said, “... (and) when I went through a divorce at that time, I started a portable toilet business … out of independence, wanting to provide life for my (two) boys.
“As a single mother, that was the real motive believe it or not. I had to stand up on my own, and this is what I knew and this is what I went back to.”
The business offers a number of portable services including regular portable toilets, handicap portable toilets, hand-wash stations, portable toilets with lifts, holding tanks for office trailers, RV pumping and even a line of luxury restroom trailers — all which can be used for construction sites and other businesses to special events and occasions.
“Not everyone wants a porta potty; some people want air, and running water, heat in the winter time,” Autry said in reference to the luxury trailers. “You want to be able to flush your commodes with all the luxuries of home when you’re not at home.”
Some of the features of the luxury restrooms include a commons area, large mirror, sink and soap.
“I think most people are surprised (when they walk in),” Autry said. “It’s a ‘wow’ factor when most people go in. … I’ve never seen or heard of anyone that didn’t love it or appreciate it.”
Even during COVID-19, which proved to be difficult for businesses worldwide, Autry said business was strong.
“We learned very quickly that we are essential,” she said. “... We learned really quick that our hand washing stations are a fantastic item and service that we offer. We put them out anywhere from hospitals, to private businesses during COVID. We installed portable toilets at a lot of factories outside so that truck drivers and so forth that were dropping off material wouldn’t have to enter businesses ....”
“All during COVID, we stayed quite busy.”
Additionally, Autry recently opened up a sister company within Mitzi Autry’s Portable Toilets, LLC, called Ohio Valley Septic & Grease Services — which removes solid waste from septic tanks along with servicing grease traps.
“I have been thinking about (it) for a while,” she said. “I’ve had many customers questioning me why I wasn’t in it or if I could offer that service.”
For Autry, the business is something she doesn’t plan on letting go of.
“I love my job. I love my clients — I have the best clients,” she said. “I’m just really lucky that I love what I do, I’m passionate about it … and I can see myself doing this for a long time.”
For more information, visit mitziautrysportabletoilets.com or search “Mitzi Autry’s Portable Toilets, LLC” on Facebook.
