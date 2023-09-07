After months of quiet hallways and no instruction during the summer break, the energy inside Livermore Elementary School was alive and well as the McLean County Public Schools district welcomed back students and staff for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 30.
While some were adapting back into routines and an environment they have grown accustomed to, others were becoming part of MCPS for the first time, such as the incoming kindergarteners and new employees.
Bailey Troutman, a new third-grade reading teacher, has made it a point to start off each day playing soft pop instrumental music to “set the mood for the room.”
“(I want) it to be uplifting, to welcome them into the classroom first thing in the morning,” Troutman said Thursday as she set up an Ellie Goulding song to play.
The first day of school also marked Troutman’s first day as a teacher, which she deemed a success.
“It was a lot of fun, lots of learning experiences,” she said. “My two main goals were to make sure everybody got fed and make sure everybody got home safely, (and) we accomplished both of those goals.”
For the next nine months, Troutman is looking to grow in her new role and build bonds with her colleagues and the students she will oversee.
“As a new teacher, I just want to concentrate on my classroom management skills,” she said. “I was fortunate to have some really good role models in my student teaching, so (I plan to bring) some of their ideas and hopefully form my own and get ideas off of co-workers.
“My main goal is creating an environment for my students where they know my expectations and forming those relationships with them.”
Tisa Davis, second-grade reading teacher, has been with the district for two years following a 10-year break from teaching after working in a school system in Indiana.
Despite her years of experience, Davis still wants to make sure that opening day goes off without a hitch.
“Did I get everything prepared? Do I have everything right for the kids? How’s pickup going to go? How’s release going to go? Just those anxious thoughts going through my head,” she said. “Didn’t sleep much the night before, (which is) normal every year.
(It’s) just nerves and (being) anxious, and I’m just excited. I want to meet my new students, I want to get things started and get to know my kids.”
Kelly Melton, who started her second year as principal at LES, was happy with how her second first day went.
“It was so exciting,” she said. “I could not wait to start. I worked all summer, but we didn’t have kids here — and that’s the heart of the school.
“Just to hear the laughter and the, ‘Oh, there’s my best friend that I haven’t seen in awhile’ — it was amazing. It was a great day.”
Melton felt “we had a good year” in 2022-23 and hopes to continue the momentum.
“Last year, we didn’t do a lot of changes because you kind of need to sit back and see,” she said, “but we’re doing some changes this year that I think will (help) student growth.”
One of those ideas includes introducing a building theme: “Learning can take you places.”
“That doesn’t just mean travel,” Melton said. “It means — in your life, what you learn will take you places. … A lot of our bulletin boards have that kind of theme about it. Most of them are transportation related, but then they’re taking it to the next level.”
Another initiative will be “surprise and delights,” which Melton said every teacher will be responsible for planning every week to help with attendance.
“We’re not telling kids what it’s going to be, what it’s going to be,” she said. “... The teacher can wear a costume one day, or they can bring donuts for their class one day, or they can let their students sit on the floor and work on their math, or read in a corner with a partner or we might even have a helicopter show up to school one day.
“It could literally be anything.”
Melton said she will also have a large-scale “surprise and delight” once a month.
Melton, who worked in Muhlenberg County Public Schools for 27 years before coming to MCPS, hopes students, staff and parents will get to know her more on a personal level while continuing to prosper student growth.
“No matter how good we are, we could always be better,” she said. “We have room to grow, (especially) with state testing data.
“I want to see my students grow and perform better, because if they can perform well on the tests throughout the year … that’s preparing them for their future, and that’s what we’re here for — getting them ready to be good, productive community citizens.”
