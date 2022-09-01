Students in the McLean County Public Schools district were up early Wednesday for their first day of school and a return to a traditional setting.
And the eagerness of coming back was apparent.
“I’ve never had a bad first day of school, just because I’m always so excited and the kids are also excited too, because it’s the first day and we’re doing fun stuff,” said Samantha Shelton, the new third-grade teacher at Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School in Sacramento.
“Just like when you were a kid, you still get the excitement — the can’t sleep the night before (and) the jitters,” said Brittany Clark, who teaches physical education, art and interventions.
Shelton decided to come to McLean County for the smaller setting to continue her teaching career and looks forward to the year ahead.
She anticipates having 16 students compared to years of having up to 25 in school districts she’s previously worked.
“...This year, I’m where I belong,” Shelton said. “The small class size is really exciting for me because you can do so much more with a small classroom. You can really teach a lot better ….”
Lonnie Strader, who returns as principal for his second year, is happy to be starting off the school year with a regular routine, without restrictions or mask requirements per COVID.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “...With last year being our phase out of this pandemic — we don’t know, but we hope that’s going to be the direction that we’re heading. Getting the parents back in and the kids back in and kind of getting back to normal.”
Superintendent Tommy Burrough felt similar to Strader and was glad to see how the students were feeling arriving back to their respective school buildings.
“It’s wonderful having kids back,” he said. “It’s the first normalcy we’ve had in two years. Having the kids come in and seeing them smile — that’s the one thing we missed with the masks, seeing kids smile.”
Nikki Anderson, who will be teaching second grade, returns for her 17th year and said it was “definitely a challenge” navigating through the height of the pandemic.
“For the students to be able to try to learn in a completely different environment through COVID, it was a struggle,” she said. “But, we made it through … (and) I’m excited … that we’re starting this year, we’re getting it going, and we’re going to be in class and lots of learning going on.”
Clark said returning to school with no masks will make her PE class more enjoyable.
“...It makes such a big difference, because in my first year here I taught PE and, with all the regulations, (the students) couldn’t breathe with their masks on and they could only pull them down when they were running …,” she said. “I’m really excited for it to actually be a normal school year.”
Strader hopes getting off on the right foot on the first day will set the foundation for the rest of the year becoming reintegrated with the public once again.
“...This is a community-based area here …,” he said. “We want to get back to the community and us being a part of that and our community be a part of us. That’s our strength, (and) we’re going to build on that, and we’re going to move forward.”
Strader also looks forward to continuing building strong relationships with the faculty and staff.
“There’s a sense of oneness here,” he said. “My sense is we’re not a team here; we’re a family. (If) you watch basketball, there’s like five on the court but the rest of them are sitting and watching. That’s the reason I don’t like the team concept. I like family because family members all have a part to play; and that includes everyone here.
“I’m ready to get back to family.”
In preparation for the beginning of the year, several schools hosted open houses for students and their families to attend.
Family Resource Youth Service Center director Becky Atherton attended the open houses for Calhoun, Sacramento and Livermore elementary schools and said they all went smoothly.
Atherton said all three elementary schools had booths set up with different academic and community organizations to assist families.
Leandra Keister, McLean County community education director, said the McLean County Middle School open house also went well. Students were able to receive their schedules, get their lockers, drop off supplies and meet teachers and community members.
RiverValley Behavioral Health was also present at each school handing out Dinner Table Project boxes, which came with kitchen utensils, as well as prompts families can ask each other.
