The McLean County High School softball team had its 2023 season banquet on June 16. The players and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families at the high school before several awards were presented.
The athletes who received a varsity letter this season are as follows: Amber Willis, Emma Miller, Ava Lannum, Aubrey Logsdon, Shelby Rickard, Leah Searcy, Kelsy Powell, Abby Walker, Brooklyn Whitworth, Maci Geel, Kaydence Stokes, Shelbie Cranz and Sophie Frailley.
The following awards were presented for individual achievement this season: MVP—Amber Willis, Teammate of Year—Lily Bowlds, Rookie of Year—Sophie Frailley, Offensive Player of Year—Abby Walker, Defensive Player of Year—Shelby Rickard and Evie Hoover Award—Leah Searcy.
Head coach Brad Baird announced his retirement from the softball program at the banquet.
The assistant coaches shared their thoughts on coaching alongside Baird.
Coach Robbi Morris played for Baird as a Lady Cougar during her time on the team and joined the coaching staff this season.
“I enjoyed being able to come back and coach with him after being coached by him,” she said. “Making memories as coaches together was great. I can’t wait to watch the girls grow and become even better.”
Newcomer to McLean County softball, coach Hayden Martin, shared her impressions of Baird.
“It was such an honor to get to coach alongside Brad; he truly is so important to this community,” Martin said. “It is rare to see a coach have so much impact on an entire community like Brad does. That’s a lifetime achievement in itself.”
Coach Rileigh Bobo also played for Baird when he accepted the head coach position her senior year as a Lady Cougar and has coached alongside him for three seasons.
“It has been an honor to coach with Brad,” she said. “He has taught me so much about the coaching side of the game. I’m just excited to start working with the girls next season to start getting better.”
Although it was a hard decision to step down, according to Baird, he felt it was time after 11 seasons with the team and seven as head coach.
“Coaching softball at McLean County has brought me so many great memories,” Baird shared. “But the relationships I have developed with the players over the years are what I will cherish the most. I have been blessed to get to coach some great girls and a group of players with a lot of talent will be returning next year. I look forward to watching them continue to grow and develop… just from the other side of the fence.”
