The Lady Cougar softball team had the 2023 season banquet at the high school on June 16. Pictured left to right, back row: Head coach Brad Baird, Amber Willis, Abby Walker, Lily Bowlds, Kelsy Powell, Emma Miller, Marybeth Miller, Sarah Johnson, Ava Lannum and coach Hayden Martin. Front row: Coach Rileigh Bobo, Maci Geel, Bailey Smeathers, Shelbie Cranz, Kaydence Stokes, Brooklyn Whitworth, Leah Searcy, Aubrey Logsdon, Amelie Neal, Sophie Frailley and coach Robbi Morris.