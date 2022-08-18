LIVIA — Barbara Sue Tucker, 82, of Livia, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Barbara Sue Moore was born Feb. 28, 1940, in Habit, Kentucky, to the late Theodore W. and Geneva Margaret Pean Moore and was married to Norman Louis Tucker on Feb. 28, 1961.
Barbara retired from BB&T Bank in Owensboro, was a member of Utica Baptist Church and served as the head of the Women’s Missionary Union of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association. In addition to her parents, Barbara Sue was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Robbins.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Norman Tucker; two sons, Stephen Tucker (Sandy) and Jason Tucker (Amanda) both of Calhoun; a daughter, Lori Sheppard (Ken) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Leah Sheppard, Caitlyn Tucker, Caleb Tucker and Levi Tucker; a brother, Ted Moore (Karen) of Owensboro; three sisters, Linda Acton (Galen), Norma Jean Worth (Joe) and Debbie Glasgow (Bob) all of Owensboro; a brother-in-law, David Robbins of Owensboro; several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Utica Baptist Church. Rev. Shea Hicks officiated. Burial will be in the Utica Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. Visitation took place Friday and Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
The Barbara Sue Tucker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Utica Baptist Church; 415 Kentucky 1207; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
Share your memories and photos of Barbara Sue at musterfuneralhomes.com.
