Calhoun couple James and Kreslie Freels decided a few months ago that they wanted to start up their own small business outside of their normal nine-to-five jobs.
While there was initial uncertainty of what type of business, it became clear the Freels wanted to do something close to their hearts and something that would help McLean County.
At the tail end of April, the family launched Freels Critter Sitters — a pet boarding service that operates out of their house and pet sitting services that can be provided at a client’s home.
“We ran some ideas on the drawing board, and we both love animals and it’s something we could still do working our public jobs,” James Freels said.
James Freels, who grew up in Sacramento, said having animals was not atypical during his upbringing.
“Growing up, my brother and I both picked some dogs from the animal shelters,” he said. “We always had cats and dogs around the house. We just loved them; and we had a bird at one point — so we’ve always had (some form) of animals.”
Despite having an affection for animals, it was a different story for Kreslie Freels, a native of Monticello.
“... I didn’t really have pets,” she said. “I had … turtles here and there, but (nothing) really in the house.”
Since getting together and tying the knot over two years ago, the Freels have since adopted a dog from an animal shelter in Bowling Green along with having two cats.
James Freels said the idea of the business was to create something that had a more personal “at-home feel” approach compared to other entities the family has dealt with in the past.
“We want to be personable in the home rather (than being) in a big facility with a lot of barking dogs, especially if the dog has anxiety or is used to being at home alone,” he said. “For us, we keep it small with a few dogs at (our) home, along with our dog.”
“They would literally be our pet for the week,” Kreslie Freels laughed. “... We definitely want to keep them comfortable. That’s our main goal.”
Another reason the Freels began the business was to help fill a gap in the county while having flexibility.
“We’ve had to base our trips around the boarding facility of what time we are going to pick up and drop off, are we going to be back by (a certain) time because if not you have to pay a full extra day; and it gets pricey after awhile,” Kreslie Freels said.
“... One thing that’s difficult is that certain facilities are open at 8 a.m. and close by 4 or 5 p.m., and say it’s one of those deals that you leave town really early or if you get home late (or) (if) the facility (is) closed on Sundays,” James Freels said. “We can really work with people if they work with us. … We can accommodate to their schedules so (there’s) easier pick up times ….”
The Freels make it a point to keep the clients informed with updates about their pet via phone calls, text and daily photos.
“The feedback from that has been wonderful so far,” Kreslie Freels said. “(The family loves) to see what they’re doing while they’re gone, because I know they worry.”
James Freels said the business relationship between he and his wife has worked out well.
“Kreslie is the tech wiz and she’s good at the accounting and keeping track of (who’s) coming in (while) I’m more of the … labor of the operation,” he said. “(To expand), we recently bought new dog crates that we put together. When they leave, I clean the crates. I get up early and walk them in the morning ….”
Currently, the Freels are eyeing to care for at least two to three pets a week due to their own schedules in their day-to-day jobs before expanding its operations as the business finds its footing and growth.
And while the Freels created the business in order to “give the county what they need,” there is no limit of where the next four-legged friend is from.
“We welcome any customer from (anywhere),” James Freels said. “... Anybody that’s willing to bring a dog (or a pet) to us, we would love to have them.
“If I see a dog at my house and (their) tail is waggin’, then I feel like I’m doing something right.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/FreelsCritterSitters or call 270-418-8646.
