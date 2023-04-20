The McLean County High School baseball team is currently 6-9 on the season after a busy week. The Cougars were runners-up in the 3rd Region All “A” Tournament held at home early last week. McLean won 6-1 against Edmonson County on April 10 and fell 5-3 to Owensboro Catholic in the championship game on April 11.
HB Whitaker and Jax Lee were both named to the 3rd Region All ‘A’ All-Tournament Team. Cruz Lee was named to the All-Academic Team.
The Cougars ended the week with a couple games against Ohio County. McLean fell just shy to the Eagles 3-2 in Hartford on April 14 and lost 6-1 at home the next day.
The Cougars got on the board early against Edmonson County last Monday at home and were up 3-0 by the end of the fourth inning. The Wildcats plated a run in the fifth, but McLean answered back immediately with three more to seal the 6-1 victory and advance to the championship game.
Ayden Rice earned the victory on the hill for the Cougars. The hurler allowed two hits and one run over six innings, striking out nine. Jaelin Groves threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen with three straight strikeouts to end the game.
Jax Lee went 3-for-4 to lead McLean County with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Whitaker had two RBIs and stole two bases in the game.
Head coach Darren Lynam felt the team played well.
“Ayden Rice was really solid on the mound. We had some solid at bats and made their best pitcher work,” he said. “After missing out on some bases loaded opportunities early, we finally broke it open a little bit in the fifth.”
The championship game last Tuesday was a battle to the end. The Aces were up 3-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Cougars fought back to tie it up by the bottom of the fifth. The Aces then pulled away late and took the win 5-3.
Jax Lee took the loss for McLean County. The lefty surrendered four runs on four hits over six innings, striking out seven.
Whitaker had an out of the park home-run in the fourth inning. Whitaker also had the most chances in the field with nine. The first baseman had all nine putouts with zero errors.
Corbin Martin and Groves also had a hit in the game. Cruz Lee stole two of the team’s total of five bases.
“We played fairly well, but did have a couple of errors which lead to four of their five runs,” Lynam said. “We hung in there after trailing 3-1 to tie it up, but a couple of sixth inning miscues led to them regaining the lead.”
The Cougars came out swinging and put two runs on the board in the first inning at Ohio County last Friday. The Eagles tied it up by the end of the second and the score remained the same through the next three innings. Ohio County plated another run in the sixth and took the win 3-2 over McLean.
Hayden Hudson was on the pitcher’s mound for the Cougars. He surrendered three runs on five hits over five and a third innings, walking one.
Layden Bozarth, Cruz Lee, Connor Mitchuson and Groves each collected one hit for McLean County.
The Cougar defense was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error in the game. Jax Lee and Whitaker both had the most chances in the field with four.
“We played pretty well, but we just came up a run short,” Lynam said. “We had some offensive chances we didn’t cash in on.”
McLean County lost 6-1 to Ohio County at home on Saturday, despite out-hitting the Eagles 10 to four. After three scoreless innings, both teams plated a run in the fourth. Ohio County then pulled away late for the victory.
Jax Lee took the loss for the Cougars. The southpaw surrendered three runs on one hit over two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Rice started the game for McLean County. Rice allowed two hits and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking two.
Brooks Lynam served all seven innings behind the plate. The catcher allowed no passed balls and threw a runner out at second base attempting to steal. Lynam was also part of a successful double play with help from third baseman Rice in the fourth inning.
The Cougars tallied 10 hits on the day. The Lee brothers both managed multiple hits in the game. Cruz Lee led McLean County with three hits in four at bats. Jax Lee went 2-for-3 at the plate. Martin, Mitchuson, Whitaker, Groves and Bozarth all had singles.
“We struggled again offensively,” Lynam said. “We had a couple of key strikeouts in the fourth when we had the bases loaded and no outs. But we are continuing to get better and play better. We are starting to cut down on our errors and strikeouts. We just need to get the ball in play more when we have runners at third base and less than two outs.”
After games at home and on the road earlier in the week, the team is traveling to Muhlenberg County tonight. The next home game is on Friday against Union County. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.
