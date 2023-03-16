The McLean County High School baseball team is gearing up for another season, but under new leadership.
Coach Darren Lynam is well-known to McLean County fans as the boys basketball head coach, but he has also taken on the position of head baseball coach this year.
The coaching staff will also include coach Marc Searcy and coach Jimmy Rice from previous seasons as well as newcomer, Wesley Davenport. Lynam hopes to bring the success he has been able to garner for McLean County on the hardwood to the baseball field.
Lynam played baseball at Heritage Hills High School in Indiana before going on to play at both the collegiate and professional levels. He played two years at Wabash Valley Junior College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois before transferring to Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Georgia.
His sophomore year at Wabash Valley saw his team finish the regular season ranked 18th in the nation as well as winning their way to the Junior College World Series where they placed third. Lynam was also selected to play in the Junior College All Star game that same season.
During his time at Armstrong State, those teams were ranked in the top three nationally and spent many weeks as the No. 1 team in the Division II poll.
After college, Lynam played three seasons in the Independent Professional Leagues. He then played for the Semi-Pro Evansville Outlaws Baseball Club for 10 seasons.
“We coincidentally had some big battles with a team called the Memphis Royals of which our Superintendent and former McLean County baseball coach, Tommy Burrough, was a big part,” Lynam shared.
Lynam was primarily a shortstop and middle infielder during his playing days. He has five years of collegiate assistant coaching experience at Brescia University and has been a consultant for the past six years for Wabash Valley as well as a Recommending Scout for the Cincinnati Reds since 2008.
Assistant coach Marc Searcy played baseball for McLean County for five seasons and held the school record for steals for several years. He has 12 years of coaching experience and plans to contribute that experience as well as give his time to the team.
“I just want to see the players improve,” he said.
Assistant coach Jimmy Rice was a four-year starter for the Cougars in high school. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1991 MLB Draft and played Division 1 baseball at Wright State University.
Rice has coached the Kentucky Oilers travel baseball team for seven years and this is his fourth year on staff at McLean County where he works primarily with pitchers. Rice hopes to bring his passion for the game and work ethic to the young team.
“I have coached many of these young players as they were growing up, so hopefully my relationship with them will continue to grow and help them succeed, motivating them to keep pushing themselves to get better each year,” he said.
Davenport grew up in Richardsville and currently lives in Central City with his wife of 10 years, Tabby, and their two children, Brody and Brynlee. He is an instructional assistant at McLean County Middle School and is pursuing a degree in elementary education.
Davenport spent four years as the freshman/JV baseball coach at Muhlenberg County High School and is excited for the opportunity to continue his coaching career at McLean.
“I have a strong dedication and passion for the fundamentals of baseball,” he said. “These boys are eager to learn and we’ve been working hard on getting back to the basics, which will end in positive results this season. I also believe strongly in high expectations for them, both on and off the field. Not only will they be great ball players, but also good students and young men.”
The team and coaching staff started late summer workouts last year and have been working hard to prepare for the upcoming season. With a relatively young team having only one upperclassman on the roster, Lynam sees a great deal of talent in the younger guys.
“This talent reaches on down through the middle school groups and several of the boys play travel baseball which gives them a leg up in the game,” he said.
Senior Cruz Lee started playing baseball when he was “old enough to pick up a bat.” He had been on the high school team for six years, playing shortstop, second base and pitching.
Lynam expects Lee to be the team leader, both verbally and by example on the field.
“He showed those skills in basketball,” Lynam shared. “He was the one behind calling the players’ only meeting last year when we kind of turned the corner for good and went on our region runner-up run. He already has shown those leadership skills with our young baseball team this year and last fall when we started workouts.”
Lynam plans to have Lee play middle infield as well as pitch this season.
“He will have the chance to go play college baseball next year if that’s what he decides to do,” said Lynam.
Lee stated that he expects to “win a bunch of games” this season. When asked what he foresees about playing baseball for Lynam as compared to basketball, he said,” Same ‘ole, same ‘ole--him yelling and me listening.”
Lynam understands the huge undertaking in being the head coach of two sports, but feels he will be able to do both programs justice.
“My last few years have been jumping right out of basketball and into coaching baseball at the youth and travel levels with my son, Brooks,” he said. “I really view this as no different other than the baseball end will obviously be more demanding.”
Lynam sees success in the future of McLean County baseball.
“It is my plan to get the baseball team up to the same winning standards we have gotten the basketball team up to over the past three years,” he said.
The Cougars will have their season opener at home tonight, March 16 against Webster County at 6 p.m. McLean County will travel to Hopkins County Central on Saturday for a game at Noon. The next home game is Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. against Grayson County.
