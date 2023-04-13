The Battle of Sacramento reenactment will return to McLean County from May 17-19, 2024 — marking the first time the event will be held since 2019.
“The battle — and history in general — is a key part of what McLean County is and continues to be,” McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “… I’m personally excited about it, because I grew up around it. For 25 years, it was very vibrant; so hopefully, we can bring 25-plus more by doing this and bringing this battle back.”
“I’m excited, (and) I think the people are really ready for it to come back,” said Betty Howard, mayor of Sacramento. “It’s something that’s been here a long time, and they enjoy it, and they miss it.”
The event dissolved in April 2021 after a 25-year run dating to 1995.
It was first canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with attempts made to reschedule the event that September before it was called off.
In 2022, McLean County Fiscal Court approved a new agreement with the City of Sacramento concerning Battlefield Park, where the county assumed some financial responsibility over the park.
The agreement also led to the creation of a dedicated Battlefield Park Board.
Costs for electrical, water and sewer services are divided equally between the county and city, while Sacramento carries liability and casualty insurance on the properties, with both the city and county listed as the loss payee. The county reimburses the city for half of the cost of the insurance.
David Rickard, chairman of the Battlefield Park Board, has been part of the reenactment since its inception.
He said others on the board have been part of the event’s longevity, and they decided to hold a meeting in February to “test the waters” to see if there was interest in the event coming back.
“(There were about) 45 people there, some reenactors and some community folks that loved the Battle of Sacramento,” he said.
A follow-up meeting was held Monday night, where it was decided the event will return next year.
“I really pushed the effort to create a joint county and city park board that we have not had for that battlefield site,” Dame said. “We have representation for the county and the city; and I think it’s really set a foundation to where we can ensure that this event will succeed long term.
“We had a really good run prior to COVID with the battle, but we didn’t have this park board to oversee infrastructure improvements and help really nail the two objectives of the city and the county together. I think the fact (the board is announcing) dates has shown that we’re accomplishing what we set out to do, but also use the battlefield property itself throughout the year rather than one time a year.”
Prior to the event being announced to return, efforts had been made to raise funds for both the reenactment and improvements to the battlefield property. Fundraisers included an adult Easter egg hunt. A 5K walk and run is scheduled for June 3.
The land has also been used for other events, such as the inaugural “Freedom Fest,” which is put on by the Promise Seekers Riders Motorcycle Ministry (MM) based out of Sacramento’s Promise Seekers Church. It was held in June 2022 and will return June 24.
Rickard said the next phase of the planning includes contacting reenactors and creating a website for the event.
The appearance of the event should seem familiar for those who have attended in the past.
“It’s gonna look a lot like our previous 25 years,” he said. “It may be on the smaller scale, being our first year (back). Hopefully, we will get back to where we (were) at 1,100 to 1,200 reenactors; but (in our) first year, we have to be a little bit smaller.
“Hopefully with the support and the community and the reenactors, we’ll bring it back to full strength and (make it) a great weekend for the county and the community.”
For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/Battle-Of-Sacramento-131841696896574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.