Despite temperatures hitting the upper 90s on Saturday, community members and visitors alike made their way to the Sacramento Battlefield for its first public event in more than two years.
The Promise Seekers Riders Motorcycle Ministry, based out of Sacramento’s Promise Seekers Church, hosted the inaugural “Freedom Fest.”
The event, created by Bradley Clement, the ministry’s vice president, was initially called “Lighting Up Millport,” and was held at Clement’s home over the years. It was rebranded this year and moved to a bigger space to accommodate its growing attendance.
“It’s been exciting,” Clement said of seeing the battlefield property being used again after the annual Battle of Sacramento reenactments ceased after 2019. “We’ve had several people that showed up. …For the battle being gone now, this looks like what the battle used to look like around here.”
“It feels great to have people back here at the battlefield and I’ve had a lot of people say they’re enjoying it,“ said Stacy Clement, Bradley Clement’s wife and secretary of the ministry. “Everyone’s enjoying having the battlefield being used again.”
Steve McElvain, senior pastor of Promise Seekers Church and the ministry’s sergeant at arms, said the turnout was “awesome” considering other major events going on in surrounding counties, such as ROMP in Owensboro.
“It’s always good to add life to anything, especially with things getting shut down with COVID-19,” he said. “Now that’s kind of took a backseat (and) it’s good to be able to just have everybody out. We like a good Christian atmosphere where people can come and don’t have to be afraid to bring the kids and hang out and just have a good time.”
A 100-mile motorcycle ride with about 25 riders kicked off the event earlier in the morning, with riders traveling from the battlefield through Sacramento and Buttonsberry to Central City, Dunmor and Greenville before arriving back shortly after noon.
“It’s always good to get out on the road,” said Johnathan Key, president of the ministry who participated in the ride. “I love the wind in my face. ... God’s definitely blessed us with a beautiful day for this. ... I’m ecstatic about (it).”
Other organizations involved in the event included The Dixie Flyers Motorcycle Club in Madisonville, which sponsored a bike show hosted by Mike (Pig Pen) Shannon, along with a car show, entertainment provided by Christian praise bands, food trucks, craft vendors and the church’s youth group selling snow cones.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, both out of Calhoun, and the Sons of the American Revolution from Owensboro were also on site — with the Sons of the Confederate Veterans firing off a cannon every hour in the field, while the Sons of the American Revolution held a live reading and signing of the Declaration of Independence and flag folding ceremony.
One of the biggest draws of the event — the “Battle of the Chop” kids cooking competition — saw 30 children divided into two age groups between 8-11 and 12-15 to to see who could make the best pork chop.
Sebastian Lawrence, 13, of Owensboro, came prepared with an apron imprinted with the words “King of the Grill” along with an image of a crown.
Lawrence said he got into cooking over the last year and immediately approached his father, Jonathan, about entering in the competition.
Lawrence had a strategy of how to try to come out victorious.
“After it cooks, I like to put it on the heat a little bit to get it a little bit of a char,” he said.
The event concluded with a fireworks show a little after 9 p.m., which Bradley Clement estimated to be a total retail value of $15,000. It was assisted by Eric Lindsey, owner of Lindsey Fireworks in Bremen.
McElvain hopes the event will lead to the battlefield being used for more community events in the future.
“This is our first year and everyone was used to the battle,” he said. “Right now, everybody knows this as the Sacramento Battlefield and we kind of would like people to have a new vision as not just a battlefield but (something) that can be used for anything.”
Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard hopes it will become an annual event.
“We were amazed,” she said. “It was hot, but it was a great day, great comments; everybody’s wanting to make sure it comes back next year. ... I think it’s such a great future thing for the battleground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.