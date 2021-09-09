McLean County Western District/Beech Grove Fire Department has received its second grant this year.
The grant, distributed through Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis, has awarded the department a $1,000 value of drinking water, which is about 192 cases that should be arriving the week of Sept. 7.
According to its website, the Anheuser-Busch Emergency Drinking Water Program supports volunteer firefighters battling wildfires across the country by teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to support the efforts of first responders and provide critical hydration to those who are volunteering to put their lives on the line to help others.
“As a rural volunteer fire department, … we were one of two departments in the state (that received the award),” said Joey Tapp, assistant fire chief. “All I did was fill out a questionnaire, wrote a three-page summary about (the department), what we do, and sent it in.”
The program has donated over three-million cans of emergency drinking water to over 520 fire departments throughout 47 states.
Tapp is incredibly fond of the work that Anheuser-Busch does for departments like the one in Beech Grove.
“(Anheuser-Busch) has breweries all over the United States,” Tapp said. “Each brewery will shut down its beer line and switch over to bottles and cans for drinking water. Anheuser-Busch has done this for years. They do this for disasters — if we were to have an earthquake tomorrow, I could call Anheuser-Busch and explain that we’re in dire need of drinking water, and they would put a pallet or two on a truck and ship it down. They are very pro about helping the community.”
Tapp said that the program has been awarded to fire departments that typically combat wildfires.
“There’s tons and tons of drinking water to the West now for these horrible wildfires that they have going on in California,” Tapp said.
Tapp explained that this was the first year that the department applied for the program, as Tapp observes that wildfires are not common in the Beech Grove area and did not think they would have qualified.
“I’ve seen this (grant) out there several, several times and read about it,” Tapp said. “I thought at first, we don’t really have wildfires. And I had called (Anheuser-Busch) and asked them, and they said ‘we advertise it as wildfires’ and they were like ‘do you have dirt fires or brush fires,’ and I said ‘well, yeah. We have them all the time.’ People’s ... brush fires will get out of hand and start spreading to the neighbor’s yard, and we have to go and put it out. And (they’re) like, ‘well, you qualify because if you didn’t put it out, it would have burned down the neighbor’s house…”
Tapp said the water received by the program is open for anyone in the community in need.
“It can also be used in case we did have a disaster happen,” Tapp said. “It wouldn’t hurt my feelings a bit to go back to the firehouse and pop open some pallets of water and start handing them out to (citizens). That water is there for the community and for the emergency responders.”
Tapp has been working hard to receive additional funds and grants for the station.
In September 2020, the fire department was awarded a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase a new fire truck for $255,238.
“It’s one of those things where our community is not incorporated,” Tapp said. “So, we don’t have the luxury of a tax base. We receive donations, we do receive plenty of help, and we do receive help from the state and the county financially.”
“We’re one of those small-town departments that will try to get grants, just to try to save the taxpayers and the citizens some money,” Tapp said. “We don’t mind (putting) in some time and (filling) out the paperwork to see if we get a grant.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
