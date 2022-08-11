Deer archery season begins Saturday, Sept. 3. Even if you are not a hunter please remember to be careful. Deer will be everywhere and they will not be looking for you as you drive down the road.
Sue “Grammy” Sandefur, 77, passed away at her home Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. She was the daughter of Christine Bumgardner Martin and Earl Martin. Sue loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and husband Tommy Sandefur; son Bruce Reynolds, grandson Davin Waddell, five brothers, three sisters and Mr. McCurdy. She is survived by her daughter Karen Waddell Crady, son Thomas Sandefur, and Brian Sandefur; grandsons and granddaughter; sister Corine Steen and family and Helen Young and family.
Bailey Ferguson had her third ankle surgery on Monday morning. She wants to get back on the court and be able to play pain free.
Darrell Maxwell had knee replacement surgery last week. Prayers for him to have a quick recovery.
Last week, the Beech Grove BGVFD and MCEMS rescued a man from the woods near Rangers Landing. The man had to be flown off for further care. Team work pays off.
The annual Baird-Goode Reunion will be Sept. 24. It will be at Bill Baird’s home. For more information, contact: 270-993-7869 or blbw59@yahoo.com.
Kristen (Jewell) and Sage Griffin celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. Congratulations!
Della and Fred Bartley celebrated their anniversary.
Terry and Brenda Coleman celebrated their anniversary last week.
Debbie and Fred Dant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Special congratulations to this special couple.
Little Ellee Coffman was 3 years old on her big day.
Matthew Murphy was 40 years old on his special day.
Sarah Woods was 36 on her birthday.
Others having birthdays included: Becky Murphy, Leigh Ann VanCleve, Brandy Moore, Irene Bryant Longtine, Robin Underwood and Tom Carr.
