Our area was very fortunate in this last round of bad weather. We missed the heavy snows that was first predicted. We received only half an inch or so Monday morning.
On Sunday, there were tornadoes in Florida in the area where I stayed. We were fortunate that it hit a couple of blocks away. The winds were 118 mph and on the ground about two miles. There were multiple tornados that hit southwest Florida.
There was a record rainfall in Fort Myers.
Beech Grove Christian Church and Beulah General Baptist Church are having their worship services online. COVID is very prevalent in our area. You are invited to join any of the services. You can connect to them on their Facebook page. Both churches will continue to have their services online after the COVID crisis.
Forty-four years ago, an angel was born in Beech Grove. She was the daughter of Patty and Buddy Jefferies. Tricia Jo Jefferies touched many hearts during her short stay on this earth.
Aaron Hicks was 18 years old.
Danielle Reynolds was 15 years old.
Eli Thomas Hayden was 3 years old — he is the son of Tori and Joe Hayden.
Other birthdays include Nolan Clouse, Jason Wilson, son of Gena and Aaron Michael Wilson, Kalynn Rose Jackson, Larry Keown, Debbie Powell, Janet Sandefur, Lana Hayden Owens-Burnett, Jason Hicks, Kylie Ward, Alvin Sandefur, Jason Hicks, Jerry Rager.
Angie Watkins-Goodwin and George Goodwin celebrated their anniversary.
Regina and Paul Mauzy celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Galena and Tommy Fulkerson cerebrated another year of wedded bliss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.