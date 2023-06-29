Sunday was an interesting day weatherize. We missed most of the bad stuff; although, we did get golf ball-sized hail. Most of our area missed getting very much rain.
Saturday mornings garage sale at the ballpark was well attended. There were a lot of good buys. Perhaps this could become a yearly or twice yearly event.
Randy and Judy Thompson and family have been vacationing at Orange Beach.
George and Angie Goodwin celebrated their anniversary.
Robin and Tina Underwood’s anniversary was June 26; Jeremy and Alita Reynolds anniversary was June 28.
Sage Griffin was 30 years old on his birthday.
Others with birthdays included Carol Wilson, Farren Eubanks, Myla Scott, Kamden and Kaleb Level.
Wanda Mauzy, 80, of Calhoun, died Sunday, June 18. She retired as a U.S. Postal Worker after 31 years. Wanda is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Thompson of Owensboro and Teresa Westerfield (Bruce) of Hartford; five grandchildren, and a brother Kenneth Vanover (Lee) of Guffie.
