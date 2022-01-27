Winter weather is upon us.
There was a time when I thought that winter was wonderful. That time has disappeared. I have come to realize that being cold is miserable. It is a realization that has come with getting older.
The next four to six weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please do not let your dogs out alone. The coyote will get your dog to chase him and then somewhere in the distance the pack waits for your dog — they will attack and kill.
Fortunately, there are few fruit flies right now, but I heard another trick to try to control them when they are active. Spray a mist of rubbing alcohol in the area where you find fruit flies. This will kill them and prevent them from coming back.
Prayers are with Larry Keown. He had three discs removed last week at the hospital. He is home and can see some improvement.
Ronnie Browning, 63, of Sacramento died Thursday, Jan. 20. He was born in Madisonville. Ronnie retired from the State Highway Department. Survivors include a twin brother Donnie Browning of Sacramento, a sister Carolyn Crabtree of Calhoun, a niece Kim Ashby of Hanson, and a nephew Bobby Crabtree (Lindsey) of Beech Grove.
Little Mister Drake Billy West was born Jan. 19. He weighed 6 lbs.15 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Kyler West and Laurissa Wolfe.
Charli Coffman celebrated her 7th birthday.
Keelin Michael Hermosillo was 8 on his birthday.
Brody Thomas DeGraef was 29 years old on his birthday.
Special birthday greetings to David Allen Sunn.
