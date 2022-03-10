On Saturday night, please remember to move your clocks up one hour, thus we are “springing forward.” The first Sunday in November we turn the clock back one hour.
Cats kill an estimated 700 million birds annually.
Wanda Arnold’s daughter, Francis (Dee Dee) Miller, unexpectedly passed away Saturday night. Please keep all the family in your prayers, especially her daughter, Kelsey.
Jessica DeAnn Eubanks celebrated her 31st birthday.
Owen Dant is 15 years old.
