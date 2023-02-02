Happy Groundhog Day. Hopefully spring is on its way.
Caleb Dant received the judges scholarship. Caleb attends school in Henderson. The day was declared Caleb’s Day in Henderson. It was an honor to receive this award. He was chosen from the school. Caleb is the son of Chase Dant of Beech Grove.
Tommy Lindsey passed away Jan. 20 in Knoxville, Tennessee. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Eloise Jones, 102, died Jan. 22, 2023, at her residence in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born Sept. 8, 1920, in Beech Grove. She was the eldest daughter of Lloyd and Agnes Fireline Corum. She graduated from Beech Grove High School. She married Luther Jones Dec. 24, 1937. They had five children; a son and four daughters.
Kristy Baldwin celebrated her 50th birthday. It came as an early surprise when her husband, Jeremiah surprised her with a party three weeks early.
JoAnn Hayden celebrated her 85th birthday. The family had a large family celebration in her honor.
Darrell Wilson celebrated his 75th birthday.
Davis Tanner was 40 on his big day.
