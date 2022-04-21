Joseph Tucker Tharp was born April 13. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Joseph (J.T.)’s parents are Ricky Tharp and Kalyn Fiorelia Burns. His big brother is Koda.
The community’s love and sympathy are extended to the family of Brenda Badertscher. Brenda fell at her home Thursday. She was taken to the hospital where she was admitted to ICU. Sunday morning, Brenda passed away. She will be remembered for her gently loving nature, her love of flowers and her love of family and friends.
Henderson County senior Blake Tapp of Poole, escorted Henderson County junior Faith White to the Henderson County prom this past Saturday night. Blake is the son of Joey Tapp and Erica Tapp of Beech Grove.
Ralph and Judy Ward celebrated their 61st anniversary.
Melissa and Jeff Phillips celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary. Congratulat- ions.
Mitzi Cheatham Murphy celebrated her 62nd birthday.
Hadley Shay Holzauser was 11 years old on her birthday.
