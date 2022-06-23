Beulah General Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The ages are 4 years old through someone who has completed fifth grade. There will be Bible stories, crafts, games, music and more. We hope to see you there. For more information call 270-499-0188.
There will be a Luck Reunion beginning at noon Saturday at the Beech Grove Christian Church. Watch for signs. Please let me know if you will be able to attend. Please call me at 270-314-7118.
There will be a Beech Grove School 50th Class Reunion on Saturday for the Class of 1972, Grades 1 — 12 Beech Grove and Calhoun, Kentucky. There were 81 members in the Class of 1972. Email Pam Arnold at PSArnold@bellsouth.net or call 270-499-0326 for more information.
Roger and Debbie Lloyd are celebrating their 49th anniversary. Congratulations!
Thomas and Christin Brown celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.
Happy 16th birthday to Kenzie Lee.
On June 29, Sharon Barnett celebrate a big birthday.
Sweet Evelynn Sexton spent her special day by the poolside and holding a sweet baby.
Myla Scott celebrated her 21st birthday. Happy Birthday Myla.
Jessie Ward was 40 years old on his birthday.
J.R. Ellis was 88 years old on his special day. Happy Birthday J R.
Others celebrating birthdays were: Brandon Lee, Angel Crowe Badertscher, Christen Sherron Wahl, Broady Powell, Lisa Munoz, Beverly Gossett, Tina Underwood, Beth Conrad, Wavina Bartley Powers and Bradley Render.
